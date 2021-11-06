Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Michael D. Deshazer Sells 60,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.