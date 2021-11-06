Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,592,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.