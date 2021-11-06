Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 107764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

