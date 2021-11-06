CoTrader (COT) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $2,258.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00251336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

