Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUR. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

COUR stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $132,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $108,543.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,694 shares of company stock worth $16,719,085 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $4,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $5,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

