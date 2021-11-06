Cowen Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $810.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $800.00 to $810.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.64.

HubSpot stock opened at $802.46 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $329.72 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $728.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.43 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

