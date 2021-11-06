Craig Hallum Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $95.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Zillow Group stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

