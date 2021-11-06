Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $113.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE CR traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $106.20. 284,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,063. Crane has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,546 shares of company stock worth $762,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Crane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Crane by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

