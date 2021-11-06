Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Daniel A. Ulatowski Sells 1,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CACC stock opened at $685.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $615.84 and a 200 day moving average of $514.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $283.92 and a 52 week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

