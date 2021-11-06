Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Raised to $519.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price upped by Stephens from $470.00 to $519.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CACC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $685.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $615.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $283.92 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $59,573,617 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

