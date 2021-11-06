Credit Suisse AG Buys 74,793 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

NYSE:SQM opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

