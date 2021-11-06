Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 203.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,982 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.40% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCRX stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

