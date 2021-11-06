Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $6,329,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

