Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Old Republic International worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,167.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 607,100 shares worth $16,008,078. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.