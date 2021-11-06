Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,578 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

