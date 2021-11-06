Credit Suisse Group Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $304.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $295.00 to $304.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Shares of CMI opened at $237.07 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average of $242.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cummins by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Cummins by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

