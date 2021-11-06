Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRNX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 241,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,996. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

