CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

CRSP traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $90.24. 1,544,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,235. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

