Critical Analysis: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Manitex International alerts:

This table compares Manitex International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International 0.60% -0.27% -0.10% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32%

Manitex International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manitex International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $167.50 million 0.76 -$13.61 million $0.05 128.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.70 $110.61 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Manitex International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Manitex International and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

Manitex International currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.00%. Given Manitex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Manitex International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.