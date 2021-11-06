Critical Review: Micron Solutions (MICR) vs. Its Peers

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS: MICR) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Micron Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million $1.15 million 2.65 Micron Solutions Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 39.13

Micron Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 15.76% N/A N/A Micron Solutions Competitors -268.70% -21.70% -14.23%

Volatility and Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 18.80, indicating that their average stock price is 1,780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Micron Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions Competitors 228 936 1746 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Micron Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Micron Solutions competitors beat Micron Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

