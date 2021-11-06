Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $27.08. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 6,344 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $891.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

