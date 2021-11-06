CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $859.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.14 million. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534 in the last ninety days.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

