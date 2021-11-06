CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. CryoLife updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CryoLife stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 224,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $872.34 million, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.49. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.