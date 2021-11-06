Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,109 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 102,532 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.