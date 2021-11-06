Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

