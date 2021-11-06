Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 64,275 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,275 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 86.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 133,656 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,627,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 364,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,417,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

NYSE ELS opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

