Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of CMLS opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.