Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of CWK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

