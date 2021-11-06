Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 10064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

