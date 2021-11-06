cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $9,084.85

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $90.85 million and $92,618.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9,084.85 or 0.14810099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098380 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

