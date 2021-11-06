CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts Sells 108,870 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.