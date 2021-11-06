CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts Sells 108,870 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CVS Health stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
