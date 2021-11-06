CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.21. 359,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day moving average is $149.07. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

