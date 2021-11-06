Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.96

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.55. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 80,677 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

