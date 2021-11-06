Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.96

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.55. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 80,677 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.
Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.
Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)
Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.