Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYTK. Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,070 shares of company stock worth $4,577,923 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,804,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.