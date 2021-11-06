DA Davidson Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $439.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $393.00 to $439.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $349.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $350.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.