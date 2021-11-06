DAOstack (GEN) Price Down 5.6% This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. DAOstack has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $198,018.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,458.44 or 1.00023134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.52 or 0.00753614 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

