Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.60 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.140 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.