Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 343,360 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $45,149,769.60.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

