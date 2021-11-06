Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.76.

DDOG stock traded up $18.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.51. 8,997,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,762. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $194.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,818,436 shares of company stock worth $408,818,152. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Datadog by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

