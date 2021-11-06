Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.52 Million

Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report $319.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.84 million to $339.27 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $109.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

