DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

NYSE DVA opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

