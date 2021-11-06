Decentraland (MANA) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $5.05 billion and $3.77 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097742 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,013,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,932,991 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

