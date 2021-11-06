Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.150-$15.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $423.41 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $240.86 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $3,972,657. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

