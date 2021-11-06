DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Reaches $20.21 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00083130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

