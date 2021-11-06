DEEPSPACE (DPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.11 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and $162,957.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00084436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00079861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.74 or 0.07280763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,169.60 or 0.99661618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022488 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

