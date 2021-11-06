Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 34,012 shares.The stock last traded at $46.40 and had previously closed at $49.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.80%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

