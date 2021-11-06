Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. Delek US has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek US stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Delek US worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

