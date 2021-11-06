Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DLVHF opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.