Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.
DELL stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.
In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
