Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

DELL stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

