Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Deluxe updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DLX stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,777. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deluxe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of Deluxe worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

